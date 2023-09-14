Chicago man charged with ransacking Mount Prospect business

A Chicago man is in custody after he was identified as one of the people who allegedly burglarized a business in northwest suburban Mount Prospect earlier this year.

Armond Adams, 20, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged with felony burglary in connection with the incident on Feb. 7, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a business in the 2440 block of Oakton Street around 1:51 a.m., police said. The caller told dispatchers that security cameras captured at least five people ransacking the business, but the group fled in a black SUV before officers arrived.

Armond Adams (Mount Prospect police)

As investigators processed the scene, they recovered DNA evidence that revealed Adams was among the people who burglarized the business. Chicago police took him into custody on an arrest warrant on Sept. 2 and his bond was set at $25,000.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 29.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are still working to identify the remaining suspects.