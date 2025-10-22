Chicago man charged with robbing CTA rider at gunpoint
article
CHICAGO - A man was charged with robbing a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint this May on a CTA Green Line train.
What we know:
The armed robbery happened around 10:40 p.m. on May 1 while the victim was inside a Green Line train near the Conservatory-Central Park Drive station in the 3600 block of West Lake Street.
Police said 21-year-old Labrun Bob allegedly stole personal property from the victim while he was armed. Bob was arrested Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.
Bob has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.