Chicago man charged with robbing CTA rider at gunpoint

A man was charged with robbing a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint this May on a CTA Green Line train.

What we know:

The armed robbery happened around 10:40 p.m. on May 1 while the victim was inside a Green Line train near the Conservatory-Central Park Drive station in the 3600 block of West Lake Street.

Police said 21-year-old Labrun Bob allegedly stole personal property from the victim while he was armed. Bob was arrested Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Bob has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.