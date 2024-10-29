Chicago man charged in shooting near Loyola University

A Chicago man has been charged after a person was shot near Loyola University on Monday.

The incident occurred around 2:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue where Tevon Jackson allegedly opened fire in the direction of two victims. A 24-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was not struck by the gunfire.

Minutes later, Jackson was located in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered, and police noted he does possess a valid FOID and CCL.

Tevon Jackson | CPD

Jackson, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm. He's due in court on Wednesday.

Area detectives are investigating the case.

Editor's Note: Police initially said both victims were struck by the gunfire. On Tuesday, police were reporting that only one victim was shot.