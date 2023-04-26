Chicago man charged with stabbing elderly man in attempted robbery at CTA station: police

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing and attempting to rob an elderly man on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Police say 32-year-old Easton Kirkpatrick was identified as the offender who on April 14, stabbed and tried to rob a 71-year-old man at the CTA Blue Line station in the 4900 block of N. Milwaukee Ave.

Kirkpatrick was taken into custody on April 25th on the same block where the crime occurred, police said.

Easton Kirkpatrick | Chicago Police Department

He's charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, and is due in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.