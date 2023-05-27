Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim in South Loop

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
South Loop
Devon Williams (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing a victim in South Loop earlier this week. 

Police say Devon Williams, 22, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, moments after he allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old man. 

The incident occurred in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road. 

Williams was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies. 

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 