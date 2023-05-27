Chicago man charged with stabbing victim in South Loop

article

A Chicago man was charged with stabbing a victim in South Loop earlier this week.

Police say Devon Williams, 22, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, moments after he allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old man.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Williams was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.