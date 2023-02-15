Chicago man charged with stealing more than $2K worth of items from Amazon Fresh store

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday afternoon for a Chicago man who allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of liquor and other items from an Amazon Fresh store in Naperville.

On Feb. 14, around 8:16 p.m., Naperville police responded to the Amazon Fresh store located at 1351 E. Ogden Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he was told by store employees that two men were stealing merchandise.

According to prosecutors, the two suspects arrived at the store in a rented truck and backed the truck into a parking space near the store. The pair then allegedly entered the store and filled a shopping cart with $2,360.08 worth of items.

Among the items were four bottles of Patron Silver Tequila, four bottles of Patron Tequila Reposado, four bottles of Hennessy Cognac, one bottle of Remy Martin, one 18-pack of Modelo Especial, and 89 other miscellaneous items.

The suspects then left the store without paying, but observed the responding officers and at that point they fled on foot.

Kelvin Greenfield, 56, was taken into custody. The second suspect was not caught.

Kelvin Greenfield

"The allegations that Mr. Greenfield and another man entered the Amazon Fresh store with the intent to steal merchandise will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Greenfield is due in court on March 13.