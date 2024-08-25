Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged with stealing computers from Cook County State's Attorney's Office

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 10:27am CDT
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jordan Ocampo

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and stealing laptops last month.

The burglary was caught on camera on July 22 at the Criminal Court Administration Building at 2650 South California Avenue.

Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, was later identified as the man seen on the surveillance video strolling through the court building’s lobby wheeling a utility cart, whose top shelf is covered with a blue blanket.

Sheriff's detectives were notified the next morning that three laptops and other items were stolen from the 12th-floor office. 

After identifying Ocampo as the suspect, detectives learned he had been in custody at the Cook County Jail since Aug. 14 on unrelated aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and attempted criminal sexual assault charges. 

He admitted he was in the building that night, took the laptops and other items, and then left.

Ocampo was charged with felony theft and burglary. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, Aug. 25.