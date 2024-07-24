Person of interest sought in Cook County State's Attorney's Office theft

Authorities are searching for a person of interest who allegedly stole computers from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Monday evening.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Tuesday regarding a report of several missing computers from the state's attorney's administrative offices at 26th Street and California Avenue.

Video released by the sheriff's office appears to show a man walking out of the building with a cart covered by a sheet or blanket.

In a statement, the state's attorney's office confirmed there was a break-in and that "items were taken from some offices."

The investigation is ongoing.