Chicago man charged with 6 felonies after police conduct 'investigatory stop'

A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with six felonies.

According to police, Devon Brown was identified as the offender who matched the description of a person with a gun.

Officers conducted an "investigatory stop" on Brown in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood and allegedly found him in possession of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.

He's due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.