Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 3:12 p.m. Friday, Chicago police officers were conducting an investigatory traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Adams.

The officers observed Comer inside armed with a handgun, police said.

At this time, one officer discharged their weapon, striking Comer.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Comer was arrested and charged accordingly.