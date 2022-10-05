Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus

A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening.

Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said.

The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was not immediately known.

Treshon Kates, 20. (Chicago police)

Kates was taken into custody about five minutes after the attack, police said. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee, according to Chicago police.

He was due in bond court Wednesday.