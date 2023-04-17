Chicago man charged with attacking CTA worker on Near West Side

A man was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating up a CTA worker Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

Damion Fisher, 44, is accused of battering a 41-year-old CTA worker who was riding a Green Line train around 8 a.m. near the California station, 2800 W. Lake St., according to police.

Fisher was arrested minutes later in the same block and was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee.

No further information was immediately available.