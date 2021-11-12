Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman in foot

article

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 36-year-old woman in October.

Jacory Wilson, 24, of the Austin neighborhood, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Wilson was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in the foot in the first block of North Central Avenue on Oct. 20.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Wilson was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No other information was provided by police.