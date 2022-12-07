Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gage Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting that wounded another man Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Jose Martinez, 41, turned himself in to police Tuesday and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, officials said.
Martinez is accused of opening fire on a 39-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 59th Street, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.