Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers after trying to run them down in car

article

Charges have been filed against a man who tried to run down Chicago police officers during an investigation last month in West Elsdon.

Deontae Johnson, 30, allegedly tried to hit officers with a vehicle on July 24 in the 300 block of West 56th Place.

As he fled the scene in the car he struck a CPD squad car and a wooden fence outside a home.

Johnson was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder. He was also charged with aggravated feeling after causing property damage greater than $300.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was arrested near his home in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in bond court today.