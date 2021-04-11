Chicago man charged with attempted murder of Oak Park police officer

A 27-year-old Chicago man is accused of shooting an Oak Park police officer during a traffic stop last week.

Enrique Rosa, who was also shot when the officer returned fire, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery with a firearm, Oak Park officials said in a statement.

The incident unfolded about 7 a.m. April 8 after Rosa was pulled over on the Harlem Avenue bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway, officials said.

Rosa’s car matched the description of a vehicle whose driver was suspected of being involved in an earlier domestic dispute in Forest Park, officials said.

After Rosa stopped his car, he allegedly got out and started shooting at the officer, striking him in the arm, officials said. The officer returned fire and shot Rosa twice in the leg.

Rosa and the officer were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, officials said. The officer was released Saturday, while Rosa remains hospitalized.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating the officer’s use of force.

Rosa is expected to appear in court Sunday.