Oak Park police officer, driver wounded in shootout during traffic stop

A driver opened fire during a traffic stop Thursday morning, wounding an Oak Park police officer before being shot in return.

They were both hospitalized with serious injuries but were expected to survive, according to Oak Park spokesman David Powers.

The shooting started after the Oak Park officer showed up to assist Forest Park police with a traffic stop about 7 a.m. on Harlem Avenue over Interstate 290, Powers said in an email.

Preliminary information showed the driver of the vehicle exited and began firing, Powers said. The Oak Park officer returned fire and shot the driver, he said.

The officer and driver were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Powers said.

State police closed interstate ramps at that location as authorities investigated the shooting.