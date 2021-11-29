Chicago man charged with burglary of retail store, homes

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a retail store and several homes on the West Side.

Reuben Pavon, 59, was taken into custody on Saturday. He is accused of entering a retail store and homes in the 1100 to 1300 block of West 18th St. in the Lower West Side neighborhood on Oct. 17 and 24.

In addition, Pavon allegedly burglarized homes in the 1800 block of South Blue Island in October and November.

Pavon got away with an unknown amount of money and miscellaneous items in these crimes, according to police.

Pavon is charged with nine counts of burglary and one count of burglary possession of burglary tools, police said.

Reuben Pavon | Chicago Police Department

He was due in bond court on Monday.