Chicago man charged with driving car toward DEA agents

A Chicago man is facing charges after a confrontation with DEA agents Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood.

Allen Dean, 30, intentionally drove his vehicle toward a group of DEA agents in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street, according to police.

While fleeing the agents, Dean is accused of stealing a vehicle from a security company, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was eventually arrested and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of possession of a stole vehicle and one count of burglary, all felonies.

Dean is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.