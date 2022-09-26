Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old during domestic incident

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old over the weekend.

Zack Park, 34, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, Park allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old Saturday in the 5600 block of St. Louis during a domestic related incident.

Park was arrested several hours after the shooting, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.