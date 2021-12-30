Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old man in North Lawndale

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in North Lawndale last month.

Dushawn Nelson, 32, faces one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun/auto weapon).

Nelson is accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man on Nov. 20 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.