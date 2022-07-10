Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop.

Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Torres Friday in Steger, Illinois.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.