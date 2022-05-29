Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old man in Englewood

article

A Chicago man is facing murder charges for the February fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man.

Rayzell Glover, 21, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count murder (strong possibility death/injured).

According to Chicago police, Glover was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in the 2000 block of West 67th Place on Feb. 1.

Glover was arrested Friday in Mundelein, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.