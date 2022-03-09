Chicago man charged with fatally striking victim with object

A Chicago man has been charged with striking a victim multiple times, causing his death.

Martin Dean, 37, faces one felony count of murder.

According to police, Dean was seen fighting with the victim, a 38-year-old man, and struck him in the head with a blunt object in the 5000 block of South State on Jan. 1.

Dean then allegedly fled the scene.

The victim died as a result.

Dean was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.