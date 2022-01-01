Man fatally struck with object in Grand Boulevard

A man was fatally struck early Saturday morning in Chicago’s first recorded homicide of the year in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the man, 38, was fighting with an unidentified male in the 5000 block of South State Street when he struck the man in the head with a blunt object and fled, Chicago police said. Witnesses told police the man was unresponsive.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.