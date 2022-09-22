Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train.

Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Weathers allegedly possessed the drugs and gun on July 13, 2021.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago police officers arrested him on the CTA Green Line train at the Adams/Wabash stop in the Loop.

Weathers was previously convicted of a criminal felony, prosecutors said.

By law, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.