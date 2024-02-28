Chicago man charged with murder after fatal South Side shooting

A 53-year-old Chicago man was arrested several hours after a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.

Trivell Pruitt is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested at 8:29 p.m., Feb. 26, according to Chicago police.

Police say Pruitt shot and killed a 59-year-old man and shot a 30-year-old man, leaving him seriously injured, in the 7100 block of S. State Street.

The identity of the 59-year-old man hasn't been released.

Pruitt's detention hearing is set for Feb. 29.

