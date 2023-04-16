Chicago man charged with murder for 2021 fatal shooting

A Chicago man is facing charges connected to a murder that happened in 2021 on the West Side in North Lawndale.

Police say Joseph Wilson, 41, was arrested on Thursday for a fatal shooting that occurred on Nov. 17, 2021.

Wilson allegedly shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

Joseph Wilson (CPD)

No additional information is available at this time.