Chicago man charged with murder in Douglas shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man Tuesday in the Douglas neighborhood.

Quntin Buchanan, 25, allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Jeremiah Pruckler while they were inside a residence in the 2900 block of South State Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Pruckler was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Buchanan was arrested roughly three hours later in the Princeton Park neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree murder, murder with a strong probability of death and armed robbery with a firearm.

Buchanan has a detention scheduled for Friday.