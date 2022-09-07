Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

article

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin last month.

Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, faces one felony count of murder and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm.

On Aug. 1, Hernandez allegedly participated in the armed robbery of an 18-year-old man in the 2100 block of North Natchez.

The armed robbery led to the victim being fatally shot in the chest.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided at that time.