Chicago man charged with murder in McHenry County crash

A man is charged with murder in the death of a man killed in a crash earlier this year in an unincorporated area near Hebron.

William Bishop, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and aggravated DUI, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The charges stem from a crash between a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2003 Chevrolet Cargo Van that occurred about 2:29 p.m. May 18 in the 11500 block of Vanderkarr Road, the sheriff’s office said.

A 41-year-old man driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger, a 56-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation allegedly found Bishop, of Chicago, intentionally slammed his Jeep into the cargo van, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held on $1 million bail and his next court date was scheduled for Tuesday.