article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man last year.

Keon Rodgers, 19, was arrested Friday around 6:51 p.m. in the 6400 block of S. Western in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. He is accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old man on January 2, 2020 in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Rodgers was charged with first-degree murder.

No further details were immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP