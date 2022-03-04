Chicago man charged with murdering homeless woman after West Side kidnapping

article

A man was charged Friday with killing a 63-year-old homeless woman after kidnapping her and attempting to sexually assault her last November in Humboldt Park on Chicago's West Side.

Raul Silva, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual assault, police said.

Silva was accused of attacking Darlene Solis on Nov. 28, 2021 in the 4000 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

Solis died over a month later on Jan. 15 at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which said she was homeless.

Silva is due in court Friday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.