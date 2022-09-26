Chicago man charged with murdering teen during robbery on South Side last year

A Chicago man has been charged with murdering a teenager during a robbery last fall.

Deandre Norels, Jr., 20, is charged with one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery.

According to prosecutors, Norels and a co-conspirator allegedly murdered William McGee on Nov. 11, 2021 while carrying out a planned robbery of him in the 900 block of East 98th Street.

Norels has pleaded not guilty, and is currently detained in federal custody while awaiting trial.

The charges are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.



