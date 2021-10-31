Chicago man charged with public indecency after exposing himself near River North school

article

A West Loop man has been arrested after allegedly masturbating near a school Wednesday in River North.

Nick George, 50, has been charged with one felony count of robbery, one felony count of public indecency, one felony count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of battery, one misdemeanor count of theft control intent less than $500 and one issuance of a warrant.

George was identified by police as the man who allegedly masturbated in public near a school in the first block of West Scott on Wednesday.

He was also identified by police as the person who struck a 42-year-old man in the hand and swung a box cutter after stealing items from a business in the 100 block of East Pearson Street on Wednesday.

Additionally, George allegedly forcibly removed belongings from a 28-year-old man's hand on Friday in the 1200 block of North Clark Street.

The offender was placed in custody and charged accordingly.