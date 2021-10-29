Man wanted for exposing himself near school in Old Town

article

A man is wanted for public indecency after masturbating near a school in Old Town Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of West Scott Street near Benjamin Franklin School.

According to Chicago police, the suspect was observed dismounting his bicycle in a nearby alley way. He then pulled down his pants, exposed himself and masturbated while looking at students arriving for school.

After about two minutes, the suspect was observed peeking through a neighbor's window before being confronted by the owner and then leaving the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man about 30 to 35-years-old.

He is about 5'9" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The suspect was also seen riding a bicycle.



If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area North (312) 744-8261.