Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with robbery on CTA train in the Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for a robbery on a CTA train in the Loop last month. 

Police say Desean Shelton, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the suspect stole from a 47-year-old on a train in the 200 North La Salle Street. 

The robbery took place on Jan. 23 just after 3 p.m. 

Shelton was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.