Chicago man charged with robbery on CTA train in the Loop

A Chicago man is facing charges for a robbery on a CTA train in the Loop last month.

Police say Desean Shelton, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the suspect stole from a 47-year-old on a train in the 200 North La Salle Street.

The robbery took place on Jan. 23 just after 3 p.m.

Shelton was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.