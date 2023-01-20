Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

Negron, of Humboldt Park, is due in bond court Friday.