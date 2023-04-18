Chicago man charged with robbing same Lake View business 11 times since December

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a dozen retail thefts at two businesses the Lake View neighborhood since last year.

Donte Elbert, 36, was arrested Monday in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

He is accused of being responsible for eleven retail thefts of a business in the 3200 block of North Clark Street that took place between December 2022 and April this year.

Elbert, of South Deering, was also charged with stealing from a business in the 3200 block of North Broadway.

In all, Elbert was charged with:

Nine felony counts of retail theft under $300

Three felony counts of retail theft worth over $300

One misdemeanor count of criminal trespass

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.