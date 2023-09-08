Chicago man charged with robbing Southwest Side business at gunpoint

article

Charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing a business on the Southwest Side at gunpoint this spring.

Chicago police say Cornillus Acker, 31, was arrested on Thursday in the 600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Acker allegedly robbed a retail business in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood located in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue on May 13 at 8:30 p.m.

Police issued a community alert in May to businesses in LeClaire Courts and Vittum Park after a string of robberies.

Acker was charged with armed robbery and unlawful restraint.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.