Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

article

A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month.

Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.

Clay forcefully took the victim's property around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.