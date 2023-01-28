Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Darius Clay (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. 

Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.

Clay forcefully took the victim's property around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. 

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 

No additional information is available at this time.