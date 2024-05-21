Chicago man charged with robbing woman in Austin neighborhood

article

An 18-year-old man from Chicago was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood earlier this year.

Officers arrested Donte Brown in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Feb. 20 in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Brown allegedly robbed a 26-year-old woman at 1:30 a.m. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.