Chicago man charged with robbing woman on CTA platform

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery last July on a CTA Green Line platform.

Scypion Weeks, 18, allegedly stole property from a 29-year-old woman who was standing on the Kedzie station platform on July 13, according to police.

Weeks was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.