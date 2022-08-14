Chicago man charged with sexual assault after groping women while on scooter

article

A Chicago man has been charged with criminal sexual assault after groping two women.

Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, four felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Chicago police say Manuel-Reyes was riding a one wheel motorized scooter and groped women on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred on June 1 at about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of West Lake Street.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street.

Manuel-Reyes was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.