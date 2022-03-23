Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting 2 women while working at a hospital

article

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting and abusing two women while working at a hospital in January, police said.

According to Chicago police, Kevin Childs, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting and sexually abusing a 42-year-old woman and 52-year-old woman while working in a hospital in the 2800 block of west 19th Street on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.

Childs has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said.

He was arrested on March 21 in the 10200 block of south Lafayette, police said.

Childs is due in central bond court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.