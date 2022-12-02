Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

article

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday.

Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

At about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Scott was allegedly attempting to holster his gun inside a residence in the 100 block of North Latrobe when he accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy in the leg.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Scott was placed into custody and charged accordingly.