Chicago man charged with shooting 61-year-old multiple times in Englewood: police
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a man multiple times in Englewood last month.
Kevin Garvin, 44, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.
Chicago police say Garvin shot a 61-year-old man multiple times on June 11 in the 2000 block of West 70th Street.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Garvin was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.
No additional information was provided by police.