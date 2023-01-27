Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year.

Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal.

According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022, in the 300 block of W. 94th Place in the Roseland neighborhood. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.

Franklin was taken into custody on January 26, 2023, in the 2600 block of S. State Street. A firearm was also recovered from Franklin, police said.

Martell Franklin | Chicago Police Department

He's due in bond court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.