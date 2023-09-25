Chicago man charged with shooting dog in Vittum Park

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after opening fire on a dog Sunday night in Vittum Park on Chicago's Southwest Side

Darrick Bender was accused of shooting a dog around 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of South La Crosse Avenue, according to police. He was arrested minutes later a few blocks away.

Bender was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID.

Bender's detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.