Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

article

A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday.

Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.

Thompson was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.